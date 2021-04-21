CINCINNATI — FC Cincinnati’s West End Stadium has a new name: Total Quality Logistics Stadium.

“Introducing the newest member of our team… TQL Stadium - home of FC Cincinnati ,” the Clermont County-based company wrote on Facebook Wednesday.

The stadium's official Facebook and webpage were changed to "TQL Stadium" Wednesday morning.

Club officials are expected to formally announce the naming partnership at 10 a.m. inside the stadium.

The 26,000-seat arena opens May 1 with a ribbon cutting, an open house for its neighbors in the West End and the first play on the pitch featuring West End Pride youth soccer teams.

FC Cincinnati's home opener against Inter Miami CF kicks off at 4 p.m. May 16. It will be the team’s first home game played outside of Nippert Stadium.

