FC Cincinnati home opener at West End Stadium set for May 16

(Provided)
Rendering of FC Cincinnati stadium in the West End.
Posted at 3:17 PM, Mar 10, 2021
CINCINNATI — FC Cincinnati will host its first home opener at West End Stadium on Sunday, May 16, the club announced Wednesday afternoon.

They will face visiting Miami CF in a match that will be nationally televised.

"The match will mark FC Cincinnati's first home Major League Soccer match to be played at a venue other than Nippert Stadium," club officials said in Wednesday's announcement.

The game will begin at 4 p.m. on May 16, nearly a month after the team's season opener at Nashville SC on April 17.

