FC Cincinnati's Miazga, Acosta, Celentano all earn MLS awards for plays this season

CINCINNATI — Three different FC Cincinnati players have earned recognition from Major League Soccer for plays made throughout the 2023 season.

On Nov. 9, the MLS announced Luciano Acosta was awarded the 2023 AT&T 5G MLS Goal of the Year for his solo goal against Charlotte FC on Sept. 23. During that game, Acosta seized an opportunity in the 78th minute by taking possession in Cincinnati's half of the field. Acosta then dribbled through the legs of a Charlotte defender then beat two more Charlotte players to sink the ball into the top corner of the net.

Roman Celentano's award of 2023 MLS Save of the Year, which was determined by a fan vote, was also announced on Nov. 9. Celentano's legendary save happened in May, as FC Cincinnati took on Ohio rivals the Columbus Crew.

As the game hit second-half stoppage time in the Hell is Real Derby showdown, the Crew was set up for a free kick just outside FC Cincy's penalty box. A subsequent header set up Crew player Steven Moreira for a free header inside the six-yard area, but Celentano lunged, swiping the ball off the goal line and preventing the Columbus Crew from tying the game.

That game ended with an FC Cincinnati win, 3-2.

Now, on Nov. 13, FC Cincinnati defender Matt Miazga has earned recognition. The MLS announced Miazga has been named the 2023 MLS Defender of the Year.

Miazga joined the Orange and Blue in 2022 and since then, he's played in 36 games. Thanks in part to his defensive skills, the season so far has only yielded 35 goals against FC Cincinnati, the team said.

In 12 of those games, the six-foot, four-inch tall defender started and held the team's opponents scoreless. In all, Miazga boasts 10 regular season clean sheets — tied for fourth among outfield players in the MLS.

The Defender of the Year award was determined by MLS club technical staff, media and current MLS players.

This is the first time FC Cincinnati has had a player win any of those awards since the team joined the MLS.

FC Cincinnati is still in the running for the MLS Cup and will play against the Philadelphia Union in the Eastern Conference semifinals on Saturday, Nov. 25 at 8 p.m.