FC Cincinnati to hold watch party for match 2 in Best-of-3 series of 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs

CINCINNATI — FC Cincinnati will be holding an official watch party at Rhinegeist Brewery for the second match in their best-of-three series with the New York Red Bulls in the first round of the Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs.

The Orange and Blue, who clinched the Supporters' Shield this season, are set to face off against the Red Bulls at Red Bull Arena in Harrison, New Jersey Saturday, Nov. 4.

For those not wanting to make the trip to New Jersey, Rhinegeist will be hosting a family-friendly watch party that will kick off at 6 p.m. ahead of the 7 p.m. start time.

The FC Cincinnati street team and Gary the Lion will also be at the Over-the-Rhine brewery to cheer on Cincinnati. There will also be activities and giveaways for fans, including foam swords.

In Game 1, FC Cincinnati crushed the Red Bulls 3-0 at home. It was the first MLS Cup Playoff match ever played at TQL Stadium.

If Cincinnati wins Saturday, they will advance in the playoffs into the Eastern Conference Semifinals for the second consecutive season. If the Red Bulls pull out a victory, Cincinnati and New York will head to Game 3, which would be Saturday, Nov. 11 at TQL Stadium.

For those who may want to watch from home, the MLS Cup Playoffs are available to watch on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, as well as broadcasted locally on Fox Sports 1360.