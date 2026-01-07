FC Cincinnati signs La Salle High School grad for 2026 season

CINCINNATI — FC Cincinnati's newest defender is a Queen City native.

The team announced it signed Kyle Smith, a La Salle grad, through the 2026 season with an option through June 2027.

Smith has made over 300 professional appearances in his 10-year career.

He was the 2009 Greater Catholic League South Soccer Player of the Year while at La Salle, before heading to Transylvania University where he was a four-year starter.

Smith joined Louisville City in 2017, where he made 103 appearances in three seasons, scoring nine goals and eight assists. He was on the team during Louisville City's back-to-back championship seasons in 2017 and 2018, before he joined MLS team Orlando City SC.

"We're thrilled to bring Kyle back home to Cincinnati," said Chris Albright, FC Cincinnati's general manager, in a press release. "He's an experienced player, an exceptional teammate and a winner. We're proud to welcome him to the club."

Smith spent seven seasons with Orlando City SC before deciding to head home to join FC Cincinnati, but he's no stranger to the Orange and Blue. Kyle played against FC Cincinnati in a combined 18 appearances between his tome with Orlando and Louisville, with 11 of those happening here in Cincinnati.

"I'm incredibly grateful and excited to join FC Cincinnati," said Smith in a press release. "This is a special club with amazing ans and a winning culture. Coming home to Cincinnati means a lot to me personally, and I can't wait to compete for trophies in front of the best supporters in MLS at TQL Stadium. I'm ready to do whatever the team needs to help win games and push for championships."