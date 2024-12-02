FC Cincinnati roster set: Orellano, Nwobodo, Robinson and Barreal in; Hagglund, Asad uncertain

CINCINNATI — FC Cincinnati announced the club's offseason roster decisions following the conclusion of its 2024 season.

The biggest move is the club's decision to buy break-out player Luca Orellano's contract after his loan from CR Vasco de Gama this past year. He will be fully on the team's roster in 2025.

Another big move was to exercise the option on winger Álvaro Barreal, who is on loan at Cruzeiro Esporte Clube in Brazil until December 31, 2024. Whether this means the loan is extended or the club brings him back to play next season is not yet clear.

The club also exercised options for Obinna Nwobodo, Miles Robinson and Sergio Santos to keep them on the club next season.

FC Cincinnati previously announced the purchase of forward Kévin Denkey, the top scorer in the Belgain soccer league last season.

On the other side, the club declined contract options for Yamil Asad, and local fan-favorite Nick Hagglund's contract has expired. FC Cincinnati said in a press release it is actively discussing with both players about a potential return to the club.

The following player contract options were also denied: London Aghedo, Joey Akpunonu, Isaiah Foster, Kipp Keller, Arquimides Ordoñez and Malik Pinto. Bret Halsey's contract option was also denied, but he signed a new contract with the club for 2025, with options for '26 and '27.

Of note, despite a year-end interview that suggested he may not play for FC Cincinnati again, Luciano Acosta is listed on the team's active roster for next season.

Here is the club's roster for next season as it stands:

Goalkeeper (4): Roman Celentano, Alec Kann, Evan Louro, Paul Walters

Defender (7): Chidozie Awaziem, Teenage Hadebe, Matt Miazga, Ian Murphy, Alvas Powell, Miles Robinson, DeAndre Yedlin

Midfielder (7): Luciano Acosta, Álvaro Barreal, Pavel Bucha, Stiven Jimenez, Obinna Nwobodo, Luca Orellano, Gerardo Valenzuela

Forward (5): Corey Baird, Stefan Chirila, Kévin Denkey, Yuya Kubo, Sergio Santos

