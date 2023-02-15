FC Cincinnati reveals new 'River Kit' for 2023 season

CINCINNATI — FC Cincinnati's newest kit design pays homage to the Ohio River, team officials revealed Wednesday morning.

The navy blue kit will replace the team's previous navy "Dynamic Kit" donned by players for the past two seasons. It will be worn alongside last year's orange "Juncta Juvant" jersey.

"Cincinnati was founded on the banks of the 'Mighty Ohio,' a symbol of power, evolution and the ever-changing landscape of the dynamic Queen City," reads a press release from the club. "It represents the literal and philosophical movement of Cincinnati."

Joseph Guzy/Joseph Guzy/FC Cincinnati CINCINNATI, OHIO - JANUARY 19: Brandon Vazquez #19 of FC Cincinnati poses for a portrait on January 19, 2023 during media day at TQL Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Joseph Guzy/FC Cincinnati)

The city's name, in a new font and style crafted to invoke bridge imagery, appears on the back neck. A more literal depiction of the Roebling Bridge appears on the kit's jock tag.

Across the chest, a dark pattern forms a splash of water.

FC Cincinnati will take up their new, blue mantle on Feb. 25 against Houston Dynamo FC in the team's first season-opener at TQL Stadium in club history.

The team teased the new design on Valentine's Day.

"Something new to love drops this time tomorrow," FC Cincinnati's account tweeted at around 10 a.m., exactly 24 hours ahead of the scheduled kit reveal.

Joseph Guzy/Joseph Guzy/FC Cincinnati

For those fans who foam orange and blue at the mouth, the shop will be open at 12 p.m. Wednesday — two hours after the announcement. It will stay open to 7 p.m., so those fans who are stuck at work earning the paychecks needed to afford all the snazzy FC Cincinnati swag will still have a chance to swing by.

On Thursday and Friday the shop will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Hitting up the shop at TQL Stadium or ordering from the MLS Store or FC Cincy's online shop will be the only way fans can get their hands on the new jersey design for the first 48 hours after Wednesday's reveal.