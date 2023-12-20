FC Cincinnati releases schedule for the 2024 season

CINCINNATI — FC Cincinnati has released its schedule for the 2024 season.

The first matchup of the season will be against Toronto FC on February 25 — and it will also be the Orange and Blue's home opener at TQL Stadium.

Throughout the season, from February through June, will also be CONCACAF Champions Cup matches. FC Cincinnati hosts Jamaican side Cavalier on February 28th in the 2nd leg of its first round matchup. The first leg is in Jamaica on February 22.

Cincinnati will also play host to soccer legend Lionel Messi once more in 2024; FC Cincinnati and Inter Miami CF will play one another at TQL Stadium on July 6.

FC Cincinnati

In all, FC Cincinnati will play 17 regular season games at home and 17 on the road.

FC Cincinnati will face Ohio rivals, the Columbus Crew, for the Hell is Real Derby at Lower.com field in Columbus on May 11 and again at TQL Stadium on September 14.

Single-match tickets for the regular season will go on sale in mid-January, the team said.