FC Cincinnati 'mutually parting ways' with the team's general manager

CINCINNATI — FC Cincinnati announced Friday that the club and general manager Gerard Nijkamp have "mutually parted ways," effective immediately.

“We sincerely appreciate Gerard’s efforts over the past two years and respect his decision to return to his family in Europe," said FC Cincinnati president Jeff Berding in a news release. "Gerard has been a key leader in the development in our project – opening of TQL Stadium, improving the roster, player development from the Academy to the first team and building a broader soccer infrastructure that positions us for success in the future."

Nijkamp served as the club’s general manager since May 2019, guiding the team to a 7-20-10 regular season record.

“I’m proud of the foundation we have here and all the hard work everyone has put into it,” Nijkamp said. “I will always be thankful to ownership and leadership for the chance to serve this club. While this has been an exciting opportunity, I have decided to pursue positions closer to my family. I wish the team the best moving forward.”

Berding said the search for Gerard’s successor will begin immediately.