FC Cincinnati midfielder on loan in Ecuador dies after crash

CINCINNATI — An FC Cincinnati player on loan to the Ecuadorian Serie A club L.D.U. Quito has died after a crash in that country.

L.D.U. announced late Monday in a statement on X that Marco Angulo had passed away. He was 22. He is survived by his wife and young son.

Angulo was involved in a crash in Quito, Ecuador early last month that had already claimed another life.

FC Cincinnati also released a statement, saying the club is "heartbroken" over Angulo's death.

Ecuador newspaper El Universo reported that a black SUV crashed into a bridge under construction on a highway in Quito. The driver, El Universo said, was pronounced dead at the scene. Angulo was among four others who sustained injuries. El Universo said a doctor told them Anuglo had a fractured pelvis and head injuries.

At the age of 20, Angulo was also involved in a serious crash while playing for the Ecuadorian team Independiente del Valle. The sports newspaper Olé reported the driver of the car was killed in the crash, and Agulo was a passenger.

FC Cincinnati acquired the 22-year-old in December 2022, signing him to a contract through the 2025 season with a club option for 2026. He made his debut for the Orange and Blue in March 2023, starting in nine games and playing in 24 overall during the 2023 season. The Ecuador native was loaned out to L.D.U. Quito this season.

Estarás siempre en nuestros corazones querido amigo. 🕊️ pic.twitter.com/vWmAAKehpl — LDU Oficial (@LDU_Oficial) November 12, 2024