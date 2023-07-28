FC Cincinnati match against Chivas de Guadalajara to resume 'behind closed doors'

CINCINNATI — The Orange and Blue couldn't finish its Thursday night match after thunder and lightning rolled in.

The game against Chivas de Guadalajara will resume on Friday at 2 p.m., FC Cincinnati announced Friday morning.

However, fans who huddled in TQL Stadium waiting out the storms Thursday night won't be able to see the conclusion to the match in person, the team announced.

"Due to the tight turnaround, and to prioritize the safety and wellbeing of players, staff and fans, the match will be played behind closed doors," reads the announcement from FC Cincinnati.

The match will be available on MLS Season Pass, the team wrote in a Tweet.

The match will pick up with the same score that was on the board when the game was called Thursday night, with the same players on the field and substitutes available.

The Thursday night match ended in the 60th minute, with FC Cincinnati leading 2-0 as the teams played in first-half stoppage time. Both teams were quickly taken off the field as lightning began to strike near TQL Stadium.

The game was held on a delay for four hours, as fans either waited out the rain under TQL's concourse or left to return home altogether. After four hours, officials decided the game could not resume.

This is the third FC Cincinnati match in a row that has had to be delayed for lightning.