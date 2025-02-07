Watch Now
SportsFC Cincinnati

Actions

FC Cincinnati loans Álvaro Barreal to Brazilian club Santos FC

Álvaro Barreal
Carolyn Kaster/AP
FC Cincinnati midfielder Álvaro Barreal (31) scores a goal during the second half of an MLS playoff soccer match against the New York Red Bulls in Cincinnati, Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023. Cincinnati won 3-0. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Álvaro Barreal
Posted
and last updated

CINCINNATI — Midfielder Álvaro Barreal will once again be loaned to a Brazilian team for the entire season, FC Cincinnati announced on Thursday.

Barreal will spend the 2025 season through December playing for Santos FC, a Brazilian Série A club.

Barreal spent the 2024 season on loan with Cruzeiro Esporte Clube, a different Brazilian club owned by soccer legend Ronaldo.

Sources told WCPO in 2024 that Cruzeiro would have a purchase option for Barreal worth around $4 million. Then, in December, before Barreal returned from Cruzeiro FC Cincinnati announced it would exercise the winger's option.

This new deal could mark Barreal's exit from FC Cincinnati.

The loan deal includes a purchase obligation for Santos FC, meaning they must purchase Barreal from FC Cincinnati "if certain performance metrics are met," reads the announcement.

FC Cincinnati did not say what those performance metrics may be, nor did they release how much Santos FC would be paying FC Cincinnati to keep Barreal.

The Orange and Blue have signed Barreal to an extension through the 2026 MLS season, so if those performance metrics are not met, Barreal will return to Cincinnati. Whether he would play in 2026 for FC Cincy remains unclear.

Barreal has been an FC Cincinnati player since 2020. Since then, he's made 121 appearances for FC Cincinnati, scoring a total of 19 goals — including two scored in Cincinnati's first match of the 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs.

In 2023, he was also named to the MLS All-Star Game alongside Luciano Acosta and Matt Miazga.

More FC Cincinnati news:
Sources: FC Cincinnati working toward transfer of Lucho Acosta

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WCPO 9 Sports Team
CalebNoe.jpg

Caleb Noe

Marshall Kramsky

Marshall Kramsky

MikeDyer.jpg

Mike Dyer