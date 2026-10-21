FC Cincinnati leadership responds to Columbus loss as team heads into crucial match against DC United

CINCINNATI — When everything is said and done, Wednesday night’s game against DC United could end up being one of the most meaningful matches of the season for FC Cincinnati. If the MLS Cup Playoffs began today, FC Cincinnati would be the last Eastern Conference team included as a wild card.

But with five games remaining, a lot can change.

Watch the full interview with Jeff Berding:

Full interview: FC Cincinnati Jeff Berding looks ahead to DC United match

Of the six teams behind Cincinnati in the table, four are within three points. That means one match (each worth three points for a win) could flip everything.

One of those four teams is DC United.

Not only do the two teams face each other Wednesday night in Cincinnati – they play again, Saturday, in the nation’s capital.

So, with a total of six points up for grabs between the two teams, a wild 12-point swing is possible.

Club leadership understands the magnitude of Wednesday’s match.

“These six points could really propel us into the playoffs,” said club President Jeff Berding. “The goal at the start of the season is to win a trophy, and the way you win a trophy is you make the playoffs. That is still right in front of us.”

FC Cincinnati is fresh off a highly disappointing 2-0 loss at home Sunday night to the rival Columbus Crew.

“People are pretty frustrated. People are angry. To not play well in front of a sold-out crowd in your bitter, passionate rivalry. If that doesn't aggravate the heck out of you, then you're in the wrong business,” said Berding.

Sunday’s loss marked a regular season sweep in the rivalry for Columbus. The Crew beat Cincinnati 2-1 in Columbus this summer.

“I think guys are really feeling it this week, that we laid an egg, and we have to answer at home in front of our fans,” said Berding.

Wednesday’s match kicks off at 7 p.m. at TQL Stadium in Cincinnati.

It’s the make-up match, after the regularly scheduled home match against DC United was called off for weather in early September.

Fans who had tickets to that September match will be able to use those same tickets for Wednesday night’s match.