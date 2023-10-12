FC Cincinnati launches new season ticket waitlist membership program

CINCINNATI — FC Cincinnati launched a new season ticket waitlist membership program for fans, according to a press release from the team.

The program is called The Orange & Blue Reserve. According to the press release, for a $200 annual fee, members will get the opportunity to purchase season tickets as they become available, while enjoying the benefits allowed current season ticket holders.

Members of the new program will be able to be first in line to buy season tickets. They'll also be able to gain early access to single game tickets, playoff tickets, external tournaments like the Leagues Cup, U.S. Open Cup, CONCACAF Champions Cup and any appearances by the USMNT or USWNT.

The membership also comes with retail discounts and a complimentary MLS season pass on Apple TV.

"We're thrilled to have sold out our 2024 season tickets and want to offer dedicated fans a way to stay connected while they wait for a chance to secure their own FCC season tickets," said Jeff Berding, co-CEO of FC Cincinnati, in a press release.

According to the press release, for fans who haven't already secured season tickets for the 2024 season, "this is the best possible way to position yourself for 2024 single game tickets."

FC Cincinnati just brought home the Supporters' Shield as winners of the MLS overall best record in the 2023 regular season.