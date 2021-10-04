FC Cincinnati hires new General Manager

CINCINNATI — FC Cincinnati has hired Chris Albright as its newest General Manager.

Albright has more than 20 years experience in American soccer, including 15 seasons in MLS, winning thre Cup titles along the way.

He most recently served as the Technical Director of the Philadelphia Union.

“Our search for our next general manager was extensive,” said FC Cincinnati President Jeff Berding in a news release. “Our new GM was going to be someone who knew what was required to win in Major League Soccer, experience that was non-negotiable. Delivering on that requirement, we are delighted to have found the best person for the job.”

The General Manager of the team oversees roster management, salary cap budgeting, player scouting and acquisition, as well as oversight of the coaching staff, performance staff and medical staff.

“Chris’ experience in Major League Soccer and his track record of success are impressive,” Managing Owner and CEO Carl H. Lindner III said in a news release. “His ambitious, energetic character is emblematic of the type of leader we sought to bring in. We are thrilled to have him lead our soccer organization, and we are confident that he will fulfill our goals, and help make Cincinnati a championship city.”

“It’s an honor to be the general manager of FC Cincinnati,” Albright said in a news release. “This is a club with incredible supporters, top-of-the-league facilities and resources, and a hunger for success. I would like to thank Carl [H. Lindner III], Meg Whitman and the ownership, as well as Jeff and everyone who has trusted me to lead this club to achieve the goals we have set. I am committed to bringing all of my knowledge and experience to the table to make FC Cincinnati a championship club. I look forward to meeting the team, the staff and all of the fans, and I can’t wait to get started.”

FC Cincinnati had parted ways with its previous GM in early August after yet another sluggish start to the season. The team also separated from is head coach less than two months later.

FCC is in last place of the East Conference at and holds the worst record in MLS.