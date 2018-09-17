FC Cincinnati breaking ground on Milford training center Wednesday

MILFORD, Ohio -- FC Cincinnati and local officials will break ground on the soccer team's new practice facility Wednesday.

The $30 million facility will replace the former Expressway Park sports complex with a team building, a youth academy, grandstands, locker rooms and turf field.

FC Cincinnati's managing owner and CEO Carl Lindner III, president and GM Jeff Berding and coach Alan Koch will be on hand for the start of work on the new facility on Lila Avenue in Milford.

The facility is scheduled to open by next summer.

In addition to practices and training, team officials have said the facility will host soccer-related events like scrimmages and local tournaments.

Clermont County commissioners voted 2-1 last month to approve a 1 percent lodging tax increase to help construct the facility.