Chili vs. Cheesesteaks: Two teams, two cities and two iconic foods face off in MLS soccer playoff match

CINCINNATI — Saturday’s FC Cincinnati match against the Philadelphia Union was a battle of two teams, two cities and two iconic foods.

At TQL Stadium, a match is playing out at the concession stands: Cincinnati’s Chili versus Philly’s Cheesesteak.

“Hopefully while Philadelphia is here, they get beat and learn a little bit about food too,” Cincinnati native Dominic Esposito said.

First up: Cincinnati Chili — eaten at restaurants like Skyline, Gold Star, Camp Washington Chili and more — is often enjoyed as a plate of spaghetti with delicious chili and a hefty pile of cheddar cheese on top.

At the stadium, fans ordered it over a hot dog with onions and mustard.

“It’s a great topping,” said one fan. “It’s better than a Philly cheesesteak,” his daughter added.

Don’t tell that to Ty Velez of AJ’s Cheesesteaks. The food truck operates out of Norwood, but has a concession stand in TQL (on the opposite side of the stadium from Skyline).

“You cannot go wrong having a cheesesteak,” Velez said.

“You haven’t lived unless you’ve had an AJ’s cheeseteak. This is the real Philly way.”

Ribeye steak, onions, cheese and Amoroso’s rolls — a Philadelphia staple imported here from the city of Brotherly Love.

“It’s all in the bread,” he said. “It’s all in the seasoning.”

But if you want a true classic “wit wiz” cheesesteak, you’ll have to visit the small business in Norwood. To save time in the stadium, only shredded cheese is offered. (It might even be considered a peace offering in the battle of Cincinnati chili versus Philadelphia cheesesteaks.)

“It’s the grease” that makes a cheesesteak so good, said one Philadelphia fan.

The fan, who came to town for the match, said he’s not opposed to trying the cheesesteak if “someone wants to buy it for me.”

“I hear it’s phenomenal,” he said.

A matchup between these hometown foods is not something to be decided by those with a weak stomach.