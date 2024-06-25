'Back where we belong': Former FC Cincinnati star Manu Ledesma returns to the Queen City

CINCINNATI — He wasn't here for a long time, but boy while he was, it was a good time.

Former FC Cincinnati star Emmanuel Ledesma has returned to the Queen City — though this time, it won't be to don his old jersey.

Ledesma took to social media on Monday to say he and his family are happy to be "back home" again, tagging FC Cincinnati; FC Cincy replied with orange and blue heart emojis.

"Thank you very much for all your unconditional love, this is why me and my family decide to come back to where we belong," Ledesma wrote on social media.

Thank you very much for all your unconditional love, this is why me and my family decide to come back to where we belong. We are so happy to be back home again with all of you. 🧡💙For the rest of my life. MANU LEDESMA 45.#FAMILY#HomeSweetHome@fccincinnati — Emmanuel Ledesma (@LedeManu18) June 24, 2024

I reached out to FC Cincinnati's communications department to ask what role Ledesma will be playing for the Orange and Blue. Patrick O'Leary, FC Cincinnati's manager of communications, responded and said the former right winger will be taking up a new title.

"Manu has returned to the organization, working with our community relations team," wrote O'Leary in an email.

Ledesma's official title will be that of Club Ambassador and MLS Next Pro Player Engagement, O'Leary said. In that role, he'll work to extend FC Cincinnati's footprint in the community through Hispanic outreach, youth programming and through MLS Next Pro player and fan engagement, according to O'Leary.

Longtime FC Cincinnati fans know Ledesma from the team's years in the United Soccer League, before the team joined the MLS. Ledesma was originally signed to FC Cincinnati in 2018, but he was offered a contract on the team's international roster spot on the team's MLS roster for 2019.

Ledesma was voted the USL's Most Valuable Player for the 2018 season — the same season where he set a USL single-season record for assists with 16. He also scored a total of 16 goals himself that season.

In part because of his skill on the field and in part because of the attention he gave to the fans of the then-burgeoning team, Ledesma became a fan favorite rapidly.

Still, the team announced at the end of 2019 that they didn't plan to re-sign Ledesma as a player for the 2020 season.