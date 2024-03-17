Acosta sparks Cincinnati to 2-1 victory over Revolution

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Luciano Acosta notched an assist and his first goal of the season to spark FC Cincinnati to a 2-1 victory over the New England Revolution on Sunday.

Roman Celantano had three saves for Cincinnati (2-0-2) and league rookie Henrich Ravas saved one shot for New England to keep the match scoreless at halftime.

Cincinnati struck quickly in the second half.

Yuya Kubo gave the defending Supporters' Shield winners a 1-0 lead with a goal in the 52nd minute, using a crossing pass from reigning league MVP Acosta off a corner kick to notch his first of the season. Acosta found the net two minutes later, scoring off a free kick for a 2-0 advantage.

Giacomo Vrioni halved the deficit for New England when he buried a left-footed shot from outside the box in the 62nd minute for his first goal this season. That was it for the Revs (0-4-0), who suffered their fourth straight defeat to open the season under first-year coach Caleb Porter.

Celentano finished with six saves for Cincinnati. Ravas saved three shots in the first of three straight home matches for the Revs.

Cincinnati has won both of its road matches this season and played to a pair of draws at home. The club improves to 2-4-3 all time in the series and 2-2-2 at Gillette Stadium. Cincinnati had 10 goals through the first eight matchups, but none of them had come from any current players.

Acosta made the 200th start of his MLS career.