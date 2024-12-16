Xavier basketball forward Zach Freemantle 'sidelined indefinitely' with lower-body injury

CINCINNATI — Xavier basketball's top scorer is "sidelined indefinitely" following a lower-back injury, the team announced Monday.

Zach Freemantle "sustained a lower-body injury in Saturday's game at Cincinnati," the school said in a statement.

The Musketeers lost to the UC Bearcats 68-65 in the 92nd Skyline Chili Crosstown Shootout.

The 24-year-old forward has been a powerhouse for the Musketeers so far this season. Across Xavier's 11 games so far this season, Freemantle has amassed 186 points for the Muskies, averaging 16.9 points and 7.7 rebounds per game while shooting at 54.4%.

Freemantle did miss the entire 2023-2024 season — a season where the Musketeers made a run to the Sweet 16 — due to season-ending foot surgery.

While Xavier didn't specify Freemantle's injury, WCPO captured his fall during the end of the Crosstown Shootout. Freemantle went to rebound a UC shot before coming down on his lower back. He's then helped up by two teammates as he grimaced and walked it off before giving a thumbs up.

Despite the injury, Freemantle was Xavier's top scorer in the matchup, throwing up 18 points, 7 rebounds and 4 assists.

Freemantle's injury also comes as the 8-3 Muskies enter Big East Conference play. They'll face their first Big East opponent, the UConn Huskies, on the road Wednesday at 7 p.m. The Musketeers are undefeated at home, but they're 0-2 on the road.