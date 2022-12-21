Watch Now
Freemantle scores 23 in Xavier's 73-70 win over Seton Hall

Ezra Shaw | Getty Images
The Xavier Musketeers mascot performs during the 2017 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament West Regional at SAP Center on March 23, 2017 in San Jose, California. (Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
Posted at 11:47 PM, Dec 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-20 23:47:23-05

CINCINNATI — Zach Freemantle had 23 points in Xavier's 73-70 win over Seton Hall on Tuesday night.

Freemantle also had nine rebounds for the Musketeers (10-3, 2-0 Big East). Colby Jones scored 16 points while going 6 of 11 from the floor, including 1 for 4 from distance, and 3 for 3 from the line, and added eight rebounds, six assists, and three blocks. Jerome Hunter recorded 11 points and shot 4 of 5 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line. The Musketeers picked up their sixth straight win.

Kadary Richmond led the Pirates (7-6, 0-2) in scoring, finishing with 17 points, five assists and two steals. Tyrese Samuel added 14 points and six rebounds for Seton Hall. Al-Amir Dawes also put up 10 points.

Xavier went into the half ahead of Seton Hall 37-34. Freemantle put up 14 points in the half. Freemantle led Xavier with nine points in the second half.

