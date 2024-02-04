Following in his parents footsteps, Desmond Claude looks to lead Xavier back to March Madness

CINCINNATI — Last season was Sean Miller’s first year back as Xavier’s head basketball coach, leading the Musketeers to the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2017.

That team was led by a majority of upperclassmen who moved on to professional careers, and only one key player is back for year two: sophomore guard Desmond Claude.

“It took time,” Claude said about his transition to his new leadership role. “I feel like I was able to get closer with the guys this year just because everybody was new… talking to Coach Miller, that was part of my role, you know, from sitting [at] the back of the bus to jumping all the way to the front and you know, taking on that leadership and guiding people because I was the only one that knew how things work over here."

Other than his team expectations with the Musketeers, Claude was touted by many experts nationally to be a breakout player this season with NBA potential within the next few years.

“I've seen [the hype] and I was like, ‘OK, like that's the jump I want to make’ but, you know, with social media, I don't really pay attention to that too much because it could go either way. You're going good, everybody loves you, you’re not doing so good, everybody's just throwing you under the bus,” Claude said.

Claude learned to handle himself from an early age. He's also following in his parents footsteps, who both played Division I basketball. His father, Chris Rivers, was a standout at Fairfield University and his mother, Paula Rivers, was a star at Syracuse University.

“A big influence you know, just watching them. They still be playing in like JCC Leagues or Little Leagues and just hearing how they talked about it, the stories that they told me. I wanted to be part of it, playing in front of, 10,000,15,000 people. Having a chance to go to the next level and that's really, what I wanted to do and then, you know, they helped encourage me and they, and, you know, I trusted them a lot because obviously they've been at that level,” Claude said.

The whole time Claude spoke about his parents, he did so with a smile. Whether it be about playing his mom 1-on-1 or some tough post-game car rides they’d have after a loss.

“They knew how to talk to me and they knew how to explain things to me, for me to understand,” Claude said.

Claude is using the lessons he learned as a kid to help lead Xavier, currently a bubble team, back to the NCAA Tournament.

“Now, I would say I want it more,” Claude said, “I was very fortunate to be a freshman to even experience, get into the Big East Championship and the Sweet 16. I feel like most freshmen may not have expected or gotten a chance to do that. I was more shocked and happy and excited about the moment and being there versus trying to get there. Like, obviously, I love to win. I was trying to win, but I would say I want it more now because, you know, the role that I have is obviously bigger from last year. But honestly, who don't want to make the tournament?”

With a 12-10 record (6-5 in Big East play), Xavier and Claude’s March Madness return hopes, are still alive.