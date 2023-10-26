Coach Sean Miller's contract extended with Xavier men's basketball through 2028-29

CINCINNATI — Sean Miller won't be leaving the Xavier Musketeers any time soon.

Xavier announced Thursday that they've extended the men's basketball coach's contract through the 2028-2029 season.

The contract extension adds two years to Miller's previous deal, who returned in 2022 after 12 seasons as the head coach at Arizona.

Prior to this stint of coaching the Musketeers, Miller first coach the basketball team from 2004 to 2009, guiding the team to four NCAA tournaments.

"I appreciate the support of (Xavier University President) Dr. (Colleen) Hanycz, Greg Christopher, and the Xavier community for our program and our coaching staff," Miller said. "We are proud of the season we had last year and even more excited about the future."

Last season, Miller led Xavier to one of the top five winningest seasons in school history with a 27-10 record. The team also tied the school record for Big East wins in a season at 15-5, and the Musketeers went to the Sweet 16 in the NCAA Tournament.

In his last three seasons (2023, 2009 and 2008) as Xavier's head coach, he's taken the team to the Sweet 16. Xavier has also made the NCAA Tournament in five of his six years with the program.

"There is no doubt Xavier Basketball is headed in the right direction," said Vice President and Director of Athletics Greg Christopher.

The Musketeers' 2023-24 season kicks off Monday, Nov. 6 against Robert Morris at the Cintas Center.

The team will face off with the UC Bearcats in the annual Crosstown Shootout on Saturday, Dec. 9.