Tip off time announced for 2023 Crosstown Shootout between Xavier Musketeers, UC Bearcats

CINCINNATI — For almost 100 years, Xavier and UC have faced off in the annual Crosstown Shootout.

Now, the stage is set, and the Musketeers and Bearcats will meet Saturday, Dec. 9 at the Cintas Center for the 93rd Skyline Chili Crosstown Shootout. The two teams will tip off at 6:30 p.m.

The two teams announced the game's tip off time Wednesday afternoon. The game will air on FS1.

Last year, the game took place UC's Fifth Third Arena. The Musketeers beat the Bearcats 80-77 in a nail-biting game.

The 2022 victory was the fourth consecutive win for the Muskies in the almost century-old rivalry. Despite last year's loss, UC holds a 51-39 lead against Xavier in the long-standing basketball tradition.

Both Xavier and UC kick off their 2023-24 seasons on Monday, Nov. 6.

The Bearcats take on University of Illinois Chicago at Fifth Third Arena at 9 p.m., while the Musketeers face Robert Morris at 8 p.m. at the Cintas Center.

You can click here to view Xavier's entire basketball schedule, and you can click here to view Cincinnati's.

