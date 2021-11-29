Who should UC fans root for in conference championships?

CINCINNATI — The conference title games are set, but who will use their opportunity to make the College Football Playoff?

This season's fifth CFP rankings will be revealed around 7 p.m. Nov. 30, and experts predict a shakeup after Saturday's games. If the selection committee is anything like the Associated Press Top 25 voters, Michigan could jump to No. 2 in the rankings while Alabama slides down following a narrow win over Auburn.

Both Michigan and Alabama will play in conference championships Saturday, and the results of their games could have an impact on the Bearcats ranking. So who should UC fans cheer for this weekend?

RELATED: AP Top 25: Cincinnati moves to No. 3 after flip-flopping with Alabama

No. 1 Georgia winning the SEC Championship could knock the Crimson Tide out of the playoff picture. Cincinnati fans should also root for Iowa to beat Michigan for the Big Ten Championship, pushing the Wolverines down in the rankings.

A lot of eyes will be on the Big 12 Championship between Oklahoma State and Baylor — the teams were No. 7 and No. 8 in last week's rankings. Oklahoma State is a one-loss team, so a Baylor win would likely be better for UC. Thankfully, the ACC and PAC-12 championships will not matter.

Above all else, though, the Bearcats have to beat Houston in the American Athletic Conference Championship. Houston was ranked No. 24 in last week's CFP rankings, giving Cincinnati another good win on the record. If the team can take care of business at Nippert Stadium, they should be OK.

RELATED: Cincinnati fans celebrate Bearcats' perfect regular season