Wes Miller named UC's next men's basketball head coach

CINCINNATI — Wes Miller will become the next University of Cincinnati men's basketball head coach, UC Athletics announced Wednesday night.

Miller, head coach of University of North Carolina at Greensboro since 2011, led the Spartans to the 2021 NCAA Tournament, losing in the first round to Florida State. The Spartans also made a first-round March Madness appearance in 2018. The winningest coach in school history, 38-year-old Miller has led the team to five back-to-back seasons of 20 wins or more and has gone 185–135 in 10 seasons.

"I'm absolutely thrilled to be the head coach at the University of Cincinnati," Miller said in a release. "I'm thankful for President Pinto and (AD) John Cunningham for bringing me into the Bearcats family. I am honored to lead such a storied program and excited to get to work. I also can't thank UNCG enough because I wouldn't be here without my players and athletic director Kim Record. This last decade coaching the Spartans has been extremely rewarding."

Miller spent two seasons as an assistant coach at Elon and High Point and was a former assistant coach at UNCG. After three seasons playing for UNC, Miller went on to play one season for the London Capitals in the British Basketball League.

Miller's six-year contract must still be approved by UC's board of trustees.

"I am incredibly excited to welcome Wes into the Bearcats family," said Cunningham in Wednesday's announcement. "He is an extremely dynamic coach and mentor who impressed me with his drive, focus and attention to detail. He's a proven winner as a head coach and was able to rebuild a program and lead a remarkable turnaround at UNCG over the last decade. We cast a very wide net in this search and Wes emerged as the right coach to lead the Bearcats into the future."

Miller will be introduced at a Friday morning press conference at 11 a.m. inside Fifth Third Arena, which will air live on ESPN+ and will be streamed through the @GoBEARCATS social-media platforms.

Last week, John Brannen was relieved of his duties as Bearcats head coach. Brannen and his legal team, who claim the coach's ouster was the result of a "hurried" and "incomplete" investigation meant to quickly remove him, have announced their intent to sue.