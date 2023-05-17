University of Cincinnati returns to Jordan Brand, Nike

CINCINNATI — Say goodbye to the Under Armour gear! The University of Cincinnati is returning to Nike and Jordan Brand.

While the news might not come as a surprise to eagle-eyed fans who noticed basketball coach Wes Miller sporting Jordan Brand apparel in April, UC officials confirmed Tuesday night that men's and women's basketball will wear Jordan Brand while other sports will have Nike apparel. The Athletic's Justin Williams was the first to report the deal.

UC was one of the first schools to wear the Jumpman logo when the Jordan Brand first began to gather collegiate sponsorships in the late 90s. In an oral history of the decision published by Ian Stonebrook on Boardroom, former Jordan Brand Vice President Gentry Humphrey said they thought Cincinnati's red and black color combination was "iconic to the brand."

The men's basketball program wore Jordan Brand apparel until UC switched to Adidas in 2006. The school then moved to Under Armour in 2015. Fans of the Under Armour look can still purchase the apparel here.

As of this year, Jordan Brand college basketball schools include the Florida Gators, Houston Cougars, Michigan Wolverines, Marquette Golden Eagles and (of course) the North Carolina Tar Heels. Jordan Brand also ventured into other sports in 2016, becoming the sole equipment provider for teams like Michigan and UNC.

The deal is expected to go into effect in July 2023, meaning teams will sport the new uniforms in their first Big 12 season.

