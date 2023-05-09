Watch Now
SportsCollege SportsUniversity of Cincinnati Sports

Actions

Former UC basketball star who was drafted to the NBA indicted for not paying child support; owes $300K

Jacob Evans, 25, paid around $60,000 and then stopped making payments in 2022
Warriors take Jacob Evans with 28th pick of the first round
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Michael Reaves
<p>HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, KY - FEBRUARY 25: Jacob Evans #1 of the Cincinnati Bearcats dribbles with the ball against the Tulsa Golden Hurricane at BB&T Arena on February 25, 2018 in Highland Heights, Kentucky. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)</p>
Warriors take Jacob Evans with 28th pick of the first round
Warriors Wizards Basketball
Posted at 3:15 PM, May 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-09 15:15:30-04

AKRON, Ohio — A former UC Bearcats basketball player owes hundreds of thousands of dollars in child support for a child born in northern Ohio and has been indicted for non-support of dependents.

According to the Summit County Prosecutor's Office, Jacob Evans, 25, is the father of a child born in the county in 2018. Paternity was determined through genetic testing, and a court ordered him to pay more than $6,100 in child support per month.

Authorities said Evans paid around $60,000 but then stopped making payments in 2022 and now owes more than $300,000 in child support.

The Golden State Warriors picked Evans in the first round of the 2018 NBA Draft, and he went on to play for the Minnesota Timberwolves and Golden State's G-League team. He last played basketball in 2022 and earned more than $5 million during his career. Evans helped the Bearcats to as high as a No. 6 ranking in the country. He played for the team between 2015-2018.

"My child support enforcement agency works very hard to get the financial assistance local families desperately need. For nearly two years, we have tried to contact Mr. Evans and his agent to get him to fulfill his obligation," said Prosecutor Sherri Bevan Walsh. "Even with his driver's license and passport suspended, Mr. Evans still has not paid his past due child support. My hope is that by filing these charges, Mr. Evans pays his court-ordered child support."

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Find WCPO 9 on your favorite streaming device.