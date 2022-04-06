UC's spring football game moved indoors and closed to the public due to weather

CINCINNATI — The University of Cincinnati's football spring game on Saturday will move indoors and be closed to the public due to the threat of inclement weather, the school announced Wednesday.

Saturday's forecast is calling for high winds, rain and possible snow so the Bearcats decided to hold the scrimmage inside the Sheakley Athletics Center bubble.

The scrimmage had been scheduled to be played inside Nippert Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

"We have a young team and nearly every position up for grabs so we can’t afford to lose a day of practice,” UC head coach Luke Fickell said in a statement. “Unfortunately, it looks like the weather is not cooperating like we would need for us to have a productive outdoor scrimmage this weekend.”

UC said it will hold a fan fest this summer with details being released at a later date.

UC returns 12 returning starters and the Bearcats are the two-time defending American Athletic Conference champions and made the 2021 College Football Playoff.

The Bearcats (13-1 last season) have a 44-7 mark since the start of 2018. UC's 86% winning percentage ranks among the nation's top 5 winning percentages over the past four years.

UC opens the season at Arkansas on Sept. 3.

It will be the Bearcats' first-ever matchup with Arkansas and UC's first regular-season game against a Southeastern Conference opponent since traveling to Knoxville to battle Tennessee in 2011.

The Bearcats play host to Kennesaw State on Sept. 10 at Nippert Stadium.

UC plays Miami University Sept. 17 at Paul Brown Stadium and the Bearcats host Indiana on Sept. 24.