UC's Luke Kandra, Dontay Corleone earn All-American honorable mention recognition

CINCINNATI — University of Cincinnati fifth-year senior right guard Luke Kandra and redshirt junior defensive tackle Dontay Corleone earned honorable mention All-America honors from Phil Steele Magazine this week.

Kandra was the Big 12 Conference’s highest-rated guard by Pro Football Focus (PFF) and earned All-Big 12 first-team honors.

The Elder High School graduate led a Bearcats offense that ranked sixth in the conference in total yards (420.6) and paved the way for running back Corey Kiner to rush for a second straight 1,000-yard season.

Kandra was also a Sports Illustrated Second Team All-American and earned honorable mention recognition from the College Football Network.

Kandra allowed just one sack over two years and 24 games as the Bearcats’ starting right guard. He earned his Master of Business Administration (MBA) from UC.

Corleone, who earned his undergraduate degree from UC, was named all-conference for the third straight season. He had 26 tackles, 5.0 tackles for loss and 3 ½ sacks while overcoming a difficult offseason that had him sidelined with blood clots for three months.

Nicknamed "The Godfather," Corleone burst onto the college football scene as a redshirt freshman in 2022, collecting Associated Press All-America Third Team and consensus Freshman All-America honors. He was the nation's highest-rated defensive player according to PFF.

Corleone, a Colerain High School graduate, announced in December that he will return to UC for a fifth season.

The UC football team (5-7 in 2024) will open the 2025 season against Nebraska on Aug. 28 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.