Watch Now
SportsCollege SportsUniversity of Cincinnati Sports

Actions

UC's Luke Kandra, Dontay Corleone earn All-American honorable mention recognition

Local high school graduates star for the Bearcats on both sides of the football
ewscripps.brightspotcdn-1.jpg
Charlie Neibergall/AP<br/>
UC redshirt junior defensive tackle Dontay Corleone earned honorable mention All-America honors from Phil Steele Magazine this week.
ewscripps.brightspotcdn-1.jpg
Posted
and last updated

CINCINNATI — University of Cincinnati fifth-year senior right guard Luke Kandra and redshirt junior defensive tackle Dontay Corleone earned honorable mention All-America honors from Phil Steele Magazine this week.

Kandra was the Big 12 Conference’s highest-rated guard by Pro Football Focus (PFF) and earned All-Big 12 first-team honors.

The Elder High School graduate led a Bearcats offense that ranked sixth in the conference in total yards (420.6) and paved the way for running back Corey Kiner to rush for a second straight 1,000-yard season.

Kandra was also a Sports Illustrated Second Team All-American and earned honorable mention recognition from the College Football Network.

Kandra allowed just one sack over two years and 24 games as the Bearcats’ starting right guard. He earned his Master of Business Administration (MBA) from UC.

Corleone, who earned his undergraduate degree from UC, was named all-conference for the third straight season. He had 26 tackles, 5.0 tackles for loss and 3 ½ sacks while overcoming a difficult offseason that had him sidelined with blood clots for three months.

Nicknamed "The Godfather," Corleone burst onto the college football scene as a redshirt freshman in 2022, collecting Associated Press All-America Third Team and consensus Freshman All-America honors. He was the nation's highest-rated defensive player according to PFF.

Corleone, a Colerain High School graduate, announced in December that he will return to UC for a fifth season.

The UC football team (5-7 in 2024) will open the 2025 season against Nebraska on Aug. 28 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

More U.C. sports news:
K-State hits late free throws to put away No. 16 Cincinnati, 70-67

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WCPO 9 Sports Team
CalebNoe.jpg

Caleb Noe

Marshall Kramsky

Marshall Kramsky

MikeDyer.jpg

Mike Dyer

The team that helps you save so you Don't Waste Your Money