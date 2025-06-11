UC to unveil its state-of-the-art $134 million Sheakley Indoor Practice Facility

CINCINNATI — UC is set to unveil its new, state-of-the-art $134 million Sheakley Indoor Practice Facility on Wednesday.

The facility has been under construction for the past two years.

The massive facility is divided into two main sections.

The practice facility itself spans 84,000 square feet and features a turf field for football, soccer, and lacrosse, with direct access to the football locker room. The north end zone even includes four drop-down batting cages.

An additional 96,000 square feet across three levels houses a weight room, a state-of-the-art locker room with 110 custom lockers, and advanced recovery equipment, including cryotherapy, hydrotherapy, and an underwater treadmill.

"Most every school has a facility somewhat like this," said Coach Scott Satterfield, UC Bearcats Football. "There's going to be a lot of smiles on some faces."

The facility includes a massive dining hall that will be open to all student-athletes.

I was on site for the ribbon cutting, but couldn't show everything because the largest donor—Larry Sheakley and his family, for whom the facility is named—has yet to see all the features.

