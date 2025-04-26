UC offensive lineman John Williams selected by Green Bay Packers in 2025 NFL Draft

GREEN BAY, Wis. — UC offensive lineman John Williams has been selected by the Green Bay Packers in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Williams was chosen in the seventh round as the 250th overall pick.

Williams, 6-foot-4 and 322 pounds, had the largest measured hands at the NFL Combine, measured at 11 inches.

The 23-year-old and Bolingbrook, Illinois, native was UC's starting 24 consecutive games at left tackle. During the 2024 season, he held an 85.2 pass blocking grade, which ranked fourth in the Big 12 among tackles, according to Pro Football Focus. He also only allowed one quarterback hit over the course of 823 snaps.

Williams was also a valuable member of UC's 2021 team that became the first Group of 5 team to advance to the College Football Playoff.

UC posted to social media after Williams was selected.

Experts at the combine said Williams has the body type of a guard and will likely be asked to move to the position in the NFL. They also said he has adequate footwork when projected to guard, but it remains to be seen if that will stack up against pro ball-rushers.

Williams was one of three Bearcats projected to be drafted, but Williams was the only one selected in seven rounds.

Guard Luke Kandra and running back Corey Kiner — both Cincinnati natives — were not selected during the NFL Draft. The two will now try their luck as undrafted free agents.