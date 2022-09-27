UC linebacker Ivan Pace Jr. named Bednarik Award national player of the week

CINCINNATI — University of Cincinnati senior linebacker Ivan Pace Jr. earned national player of the week honors by the Chuck Bednarik Award on Tuesday.

The Bednarik Award is given to the nation’s top defensive player.

Pace Jr., a 2019 Colerain High School graduate and former Miami University standout, led the Bearcats’ dominant defensive effort in the 45-24 victory over Indiana on Saturday.

Pace earned 15 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks and three quarterback hurries against the Hoosiers.

Indiana logged 104 plays in the contest, but Pace Jr. and the UC defense allowed just 3.3 yards per play.

Pace Jr. leads the nation with 11 tackles for loss and ranks in the top 10 in tackles (46) and sacks (4.5).

He was named the American Athletic Conference defensive player of the week on Monday, joining teammate junior wide receiver Tyler Scott, who was named the league’s offensive player of the week.

UC (3-1) returns to action this Saturday at Tulsa (2-2) for a 7 p.m. ET matchup that will be televised on ESPNU.

Pace, the Ohio Division I state defensive player of the year in 2018, helped to lead Colerain to the state final in Canton his senior season of high school. He was also the 2018 Southwest District Division I defensive player of the year.

Pace recorded 84 tackles, 6.5 sacks and four forced fumbles on defense for the Cardinals in 2018. He added 1,414 rushing yards and 22 touchdowns on offense.