Heading to the Cotton Bowl? Here's what you need to know

ARLINGTON, Texas — While kickoff is not until 2:30 p.m. CT Friday, fans heading to the Cotton Bowl will have plenty to do leading up to the College Football Playoff Semifinal.

Cincinnati and Alabama fans can purchase discounted tickets to "Holiday In The Park" Dec. 29 at Six Flags Over Texas, about a seven-minute drive from AT&T Stadium. Visitors can ride rides, check out the tree lighting ceremony and enjoy holiday shows as part of Six Flags Fan Day. Parking will also be available at a reduced price.

The next day, fans can head to the Miller Lite House on AT&T Stadium's West Plaza for "Battle of the Bands." The free pep rally pitting UC and Alabama's marching bands against each other will include food, family fun and — most importantly — the mascots. Once the battle is won, Texas Live! will host a free, family-friendly concert featuring singer Sarah Faith and band Emerald City Downtown Fever at 7 p.m. CT.

On game day, AT&T Stadium parking lots open at 9:30 a.m. CT. Three hours before kickoff, the Huddle Up Fan Fest will welcome fans at the stadium's east and west plazas, offering interactive exhibits, games and plenty of food and drinks. Fans can also watch bowl games preceding the Cotton Bowl on the plaza screens.

The stadium opens at 12:30 p.m. CT. All CFP tickets are mobile for contactless entry. Fans should access their game and parking tickets through the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic Mobile App. All concessions and retail transactions are cashless as part of the stadium's COVID-19 protocols. All major credit and debit cards will be accepted, as well as mobile payments.

AT&T Stadium has a clear bag policy, only allowing smaller clutch purses. For more information on prohibited items, click here. People who are not vaccinated are encouraged to wear masks.

Pregame festivities start at 2:07 p.m. CT, and Cincinnati is scheduled to take the field around 2:24 p.m. CT. To look at the seating map, click here.

