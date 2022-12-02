Watch Now
UC head coaching search: Is it 'Prime Time' in Cincinnati or will the team look to former QB Gino Guidugli?

Mark Dantonio. Butch Jones. Brian Kelly And now Luke Fickell. Is the head coach of the University of Cincinnati football team a "stepping stone" job? Dantonio took the head coach job at Michigan State after just three years in Clifton. Jones found a home at Tennessee after two out of three winning seasons at UC. Kelly moved on to Notre Dame following an undefeated season in his fourth year as a Bearcat, and eventually took the job at LSU. Fickell is now headed to Wisconsin, one year after UC's first ever College Football Playoff berth under his watch.
Deion Sanders
Posted at 10:26 PM, Dec 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-01 22:27:11-05

CINCINNATI — It would obviously take "a lot of zeros" to get Prime Time in Cincinnati, but some fans are hoping their passion will do the trick.

At UC's basketball game Wednesday night, one fan sitting directly behind the broadcast crew wore a shirt featuring Deion Sanders photoshopped into a Cincinnati sweatshirt. Another fan held a sign saying, "We want Prime Time."

Former Bengal Adam 'Pacman' Jones posted a photo of the fan sitting behind announcers on Instagram, tagging Sanders. The current Jackson State coach shared the image without comment.

Deion Sanders Instagram story

As much as fans want "Coach Prime" to return to the city where he once played professional baseball, how likely is it?

Sanders confirmed Monday he has multiple opportunities. Colorado has already offered him a job and, as he said in a teleconference, "they're not the only ones" interested in him.

UC has been quiet, but that doesn't mean he's not a top candidate. Tampa sports anchor Kevin O'Donnell previously reported Cincinnati is on Sanders' shortlist. O'Donnell said Sanders is between Colorado, Cincinnati and the University of South Florida.

Meanwhile, a few other top candidates appear out of the race. Tom Herman took a job with Florida Atlantic, Bearcats defensive coordinator Mike Tressel is expected to go to Wisconsin with outgoing coach Luke Fickell and current Ohio State assistant Brian Hartline tweeted Thursday "my heart is at Ohio State and I do not have any plans to go anywhere else."

UC Hall of Famer Gino Guidugli appears to be the top internal candidate. A Tri-State native and former Bearcats quarterback, Guidugli has been on Cincinnati's staff since Fickell took over in 2017, serving as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach this season.

Multiple players have spoken out about Guidugli's impact since the coaching search started. One very important alum, Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder, most recently tweeted his support for his former coach.

"I heard @GoBearcatsFB needs the next great coach! I couldn’t think of a better guy than this man who has done more than I can ask for both as a football player and a man! @GinoGuidugli is a perfect example of a homegrown natural LEADER!! I think we all know what needs to happen!" Ridder tweeted.

If Guidugli doesn't get the job, it's believed he'll also join Fickell in Wisconsin.

Other candidates include interim head coach Kerry Coombs, Kent State coach Sean Lewis and Tennessee offensive coordinator Alex Golesh.

A decision will be made soon, as UC sees multiple players announce their decision to either de-commit or enter the transfer portal following Fickell's move.

Is the UC football head coach position a 'stepping stone' job?

