UC head coaching search: Is it 'Prime Time' in Cincinnati or will the team look to former QB Gino Guidugli?

CINCINNATI — It would obviously take "a lot of zeros" to get Prime Time in Cincinnati, but some fans are hoping their passion will do the trick.

At UC's basketball game Wednesday night, one fan sitting directly behind the broadcast crew wore a shirt featuring Deion Sanders photoshopped into a Cincinnati sweatshirt. Another fan held a sign saying, "We want Prime Time."

Former Bengal Adam 'Pacman' Jones posted a photo of the fan sitting behind announcers on Instagram, tagging Sanders. The current Jackson State coach shared the image without comment.

via Instagram

As much as fans want "Coach Prime" to return to the city where he once played professional baseball, how likely is it?

Sanders confirmed Monday he has multiple opportunities. Colorado has already offered him a job and, as he said in a teleconference, "they're not the only ones" interested in him.

UC has been quiet, but that doesn't mean he's not a top candidate. Tampa sports anchor Kevin O'Donnell previously reported Cincinnati is on Sanders' shortlist. O'Donnell said Sanders is between Colorado, Cincinnati and the University of South Florida.

Meanwhile, a few other top candidates appear out of the race. Tom Herman took a job with Florida Atlantic, Bearcats defensive coordinator Mike Tressel is expected to go to Wisconsin with outgoing coach Luke Fickell and current Ohio State assistant Brian Hartline tweeted Thursday "my heart is at Ohio State and I do not have any plans to go anywhere else."

UC Hall of Famer Gino Guidugli appears to be the top internal candidate. A Tri-State native and former Bearcats quarterback, Guidugli has been on Cincinnati's staff since Fickell took over in 2017, serving as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach this season.

Multiple players have spoken out about Guidugli's impact since the coaching search started. One very important alum, Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder, most recently tweeted his support for his former coach.

"I heard @GoBearcatsFB needs the next great coach! I couldn’t think of a better guy than this man who has done more than I can ask for both as a football player and a man! @GinoGuidugli is a perfect example of a homegrown natural LEADER!! I think we all know what needs to happen!" Ridder tweeted.

I heard @GoBearcatsFB needs the next great coach! I couldn’t think of a better guy than this man who has done more than I can ask for both as a football player and a man! @GinoGuidugli is a perfect example of a homegrown natural LEADER!! I think we all know what needs to happen! pic.twitter.com/gaDuLuth33 — Desmond Ridder (@desmondridder) December 2, 2022

If Guidugli doesn't get the job, it's believed he'll also join Fickell in Wisconsin.

Other candidates include interim head coach Kerry Coombs, Kent State coach Sean Lewis and Tennessee offensive coordinator Alex Golesh.

A decision will be made soon, as UC sees multiple players announce their decision to either de-commit or enter the transfer portal following Fickell's move.

READ MORE

Fans react to Luke Fickell UC departure

Who will be UC's next head coach? 5 candidates not named Deion Sanders, Urban Meyer

Is the UC football head coach position a 'stepping stone' job?