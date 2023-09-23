UC Bearcats welcome Oklahoma Sooners to Nippert Stadium for first-ever Big 12 conference game

CINCINNATI — It's time for the Bearcats first-ever Big 12 conference game.

The Oklahoma Sooners are in Cincinnati on Saturday to take on the Bearcats at Nippert Stadium.

Alongside the hype of the UC being back in a Power 5 conference, FOX's Big Noon Kickoff pregame show also came to UC's Bearcat Commons with hundreds of UC fans showing out ahead of the game.

UC (2-1) is coming off a tough 31-24 loss in overtime to the Miami RedHawks last weekend. The RedHawks broke a 16-game losing streak with the victory over the Bearcats.

Oklahoma, who remain undefeated at 3-0, crushed Tulsa 66-17 last weekend.

Cincinnati has no easy feat heading into Saturday's matchup with the Sooners. The Sooners have won 14 Big 12 championships in the league's first 27 years — no other Big 12 program has won more than three.

UC will also head into the game without "star" (a safety-type position) DeShawn Pace, who isn't playing due to a violation of team rules. Despite the loss of Pace, the Sooners will still have to face AP first-team All-American defensive tackle Dontay Corleone.

Despite their differences, both Oklahoma and Cincinnati are among the winningest programs in college football since 2018. Both teams entered this season as two of only seven teams who have won at least 50 games over that span.

This game also marks the last time Oklahoma and Cincinnati cross paths in the conference, as this season is the last for the Sooners in the Big 12 before they move to the Southeastern Conference beginning next July 1. The Texas Longhorns will also join Oklahoma in making the jump over to the SEC.

The Bearcats and the Sooners kickoff in Nippert Stadium at Noon.

You can follow along with WCPO below: