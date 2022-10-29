Live Blog: UC Bearcats aim to crush conference rival UCF Knights

ORLANDO — The No. 20 UC Bearcats are on the road in Orlando to take on the UCF Knights on Saturday.

The Bearcats (6-1) have won 19 straight games against conference opponents in the All-American Conference — a win Saturday would make 20.

The Bearcats are coming off a 29-27 win against SMU last week. Unlike Cincinnati, UCF fell 34-13 to East Carolina last week.

Last week's win for the Bearcats also named coach Luke Fickell the winningest coach in Bearcats football program history. A win against UCF would mark Fickell's 55th win.

The Bearcats have beat the Knights the last consecutive meetings the two teams have had. In 2021, the Bearcats won 56-21.

Kickoff between the Bearcats and Knights is at 3:30 p.m. in FBC Mortgage Stadium.

A Twitter List by WCPO