UC Bearcats star DL Dontay Corleone cleared to play after dealing with blood clots in lungs

CINCINNATI — The UC Bearcats' star defensive lineman should see playing time in Nippert Stadium this weekend.

Dontay Corleone, AKA "The Godfather," has been cleared to play in games after missing all football activities for over two months due to blood clots, said Zach Stipe, UC's associate athletic director for communications and strategic brand engagement.

In June, UC announced Corleone would be out "indefinitely" while he was treated for blood clots found in his lungs. The blood clots were "discovered after he reported chest discomfort and shortness of breath to the Cincinnati athletic trainers," UC said.

A statement from Cincinnati Football on Dontay Corleone



📝: https://t.co/J527fSopD1 pic.twitter.com/czH1fu2igy — Cincinnati Football (@GoBearcatsFB) June 28, 2024

Corleone, who is a redshirt junior team captain and Colerain High School graduate, spent one night at UC Medical Center before he was discharged.

RELATED | 'Football is everything to me': UC defensive lineman Dontay Corleone loves representing his hometown

The 21-year-old missed the Bearcats' season opener victory Saturday against the Towson Tigers, but Stipe said he will be a full participant in practice for the first time this season Tuesday. His playing status for Saturday's game against Pittsburgh will be determined later in the week, Stipe said.

Corleone said in a press release that he's "excited to be back on the field with my brothers."

"I will continue to lead on and off the field," Corleone said. "My family and I are very thankful to Aaron Himmler, Dr. Divine and the entire UC sports medicine staff. I also want to thank all of our fans for their love and support throughout this process. For the last few months, I have worked extremely hard to make a return. With the help of our strength and conditioning staff, especially (assistant director of sports performance) Brandon Garcia, who worked with me daily, I feel fully prepared to play this season."

Himmler, UC's senior associate athletic director of sports medicine, said Corleone's health has been and will continue to be their No. 1 priority.

"We have closely monitored Dontay every step of the way over the last several months and will continue to do so," Himmler said. "He has participated in nearly every practice or workout since July and has made a remarkable recovery. I have admired his poise and determination throughout this process."

Corleone is undoubtedly a leader among UC's team, with head coach Scott Satterfield previously calling him "everything you can ask for in a student-athlete."

Satterfield said Tuesday that he's excited to have Corleone back, and even with limited participation, he had "maintained a steadying influence on the team."

"We are grateful to our medical staff for implementing a plan that will allow Dontay to play," Satterfield said. "We will continue to closely monitor him. We are thrilled he is healthy and ready to come back."