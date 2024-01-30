UC Bearcats release 2024 football schedule

CINCINNATI — The University of Cincinnati Bearcats football schedule for the 2024 season was released Tuesday morning.

The Bearcats' second full season in the Big 12 conference will be highlighted by a road trip to Boulder, where UC takes on Deion Sanders' Colorado Buffaloes in that team's first full season in the Big 12.

Other highlights include hosting Pittsburgh at Nippert Stadium, as well as hosting powerhouse TCU in the last game of the season.

UC is coming off a tough first season in the Big 12, posting a 3-9 record (1-8 in the Big 12) that included a loss to regional rival Miami of Ohio. The team is hoping for a better second run at the Big 12 under head coach Scott Satterfield.

Here is a look at the full schedule:

2024 Schedule (home games in bold)

Towson – Aug. 31

Pitt – Sept. 7

at Miami (Ohio) – Sept. 14

Houston – Sept. 21

at Texas Tech – Sept. 28

BYE WEEK – Oct. 5

at UCF – Oct. 12

Arizona State – Oct. 19

at Colorado – Oct. 26

BYE WEEK – Nov. 2

West Virginia – Nov. 7 or Nov. 8

at Iowa State – Nov. 16

at Kansas State – Nov. 23

TCU – Nov. 30