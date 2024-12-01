Watch Now
TCU jumps to early lead, weathers second half rally for 20-13 win

Kareem Elgazzar/AP
Arizona State's Jeff Sims, center, nearly fumbles the ball on a carry during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Cincinnati, Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Kareem Elgazzar)
Posted

CINCINNATI — TCU used a 20-point first half against Cincinnati's maligned defense, then hung on for a 20-13 win over the Bearcats on Saturday night.

Already bowl eligible, the Horned Frogs (8-4, 6-3 Big 12) end the regular season with three straight wins and five wins in their last six games.

Arizona State's Jeff Sims runs short of a touchdown during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Cincinnati, Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Kareem Elgazzar)

The Bearcats (5-7, 3-5) suffered their fifth straight loss to end the regular season 5-7. Barring something crazy, the Bearcats will not be bowl eligible for the second straight season. Two seasons in the Big 12 and with head coach Scott Satterfield leading the program. Two seasons ending without a bowl game appearance.

Turnovers haunted the Bearcats, once again, on a snow-covered field at Nippert Stadium. Cincinnati turned the ball over three times, including two fumbles in the first half. Both fumbles gave TCU short fields, which the Horned Frogs took advantage of with 10 points.

TCU's Josh Hoover concluded his strong season with 212 passing yards on 18-of-35 passing.

Brednan Sorsby was once again held in check with just 160 passing yards for Cincinnati.

Cincinnati head coach Scott Satterfield, left, and Brendan Sorsby, second from right, embrace after a 24-14 win against Arizona State, Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Kareem Elgazzar)

The Bearcats had one last drive with a minute to go, needing to drive 97 yards for a game-tying touchdown. Cincinnati got to the TCU 39-yard line before Sorsby's Hail Mary attempt wit three seconds left fell incomplete.

Up next

TCU: The Horned Frogs await a bowl invitation.

Cincinnati: The Bearcats begin offseason activities.

