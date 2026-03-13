Reports: University of Cincinnati parts ways with Wes Miller

CINCINNATI — After a disappointing season, the University of Cincinnati has parted ways with men's basketball coach Wes Miller, according to multiple reports.

The Bearcats (18-15) lost to UCF in the second round of the Big 12 Tournament Wednesday, likely destroying their chance at squeezing into the NCAA Tournament.

Despite a storied history that includes six Final Four appearances and two national titles, the men's basketball program hasn't been to the tourney since 2019. In Miller's five seasons with the team, UC has been to the NIT twice.

Miller dealt with a lot of frustration from fans throughout the season as the Bearcats would upset top teams like Iowa State or Kansas, only to lose to other middling teams in and out of conference.

After one January loss to West Virginia, Miller appeared to respond to fans while speaking with play-by-play announcer Dan Hoard.

"We get to come out and play basketball. I don't care about the noise, Dan. I don't care," Miller said in the interview on 700WLW. "I don't care what people think. I only care about my team. And I care about my program. And you know what, it's almost comical. We'll get a break. ... Everybody can quit on us. Everybody. I hear it ... Go ahead. Us against the world."

In February, a video of Miller telling fans that they "deserve to be frustrated" went viral. He told us that he wanted people to understand — "I'm not OK either."

Now, UC will need to look for a new coach who will help lead the Bearcats in a tough conference filled with contenders.