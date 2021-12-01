Michigan moves to No. 2, Cincinnati remains No. 4 in latest College Football Playoff rankings

CINCINNATI — Following a perfect regular season, the Cincinnati Bearcats remain No. 4 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings.

The Michigan Wolverines leapfrogged UC in this week's rankings, jumping to No. 2 following a win over rival Ohio State. The Buckeyes dropped five spots to No. 7.

Georgia remains No. 1, while Alabama sits at No. 3 following a 4OT win over Auburn in the Iron Bowl.

Oklahoma State moved to No. 5 ahead of the Big 12 Championship against No. 9 Baylor. While the Cowboys' strength of schedule might be better than the Bearcats', ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit said he does not believe they will surpass Cincinnati if both teams win their games Saturday.

"I would definitely sit here right now and give Cincinnati the edge — if they win, I think they're in a great spot," Herbstreit said.

One good sign for Cincinnati? Houston moved to No. 21 in the rankings, giving the Bearcats a chance at another Top 25 win before the CFP selection committee makes its final decision Sunday, Dec. 5.

"Cincinnati you're sitting in the best spot you've ever been in," analyst David Pollack said. "Usually you're sitting there waiting for chaos, having to do something — you control it, go win Cincinnati...and I don't think you'll be moved out of that four-spot if you do."

The selection committee's top 10 teams are:

Georgia (12-0) Michigan (11-1) Alabama (11-1) Cincinnati (12-0) Oklahoma State (11-1) Notre Dame (11-1) Ohio State (10-2) Ole Miss (10-2) Baylor (10-2) Oregon (10-2)

So who should UC fans cheer for in this weekend's conference championship games? Here's your guide.

RELATED: Who should UC fans root for in conference championships?

RELATED: Cincinnati fans celebrate Bearcats' perfect regular season