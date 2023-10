CINCINNATI — UC's Homecoming game, which kicks off at noon, will be a showdown between the Bearcats and Iowa State.

Festivities were already in full swing in the hours before the game, however, as the Homecoming Parade began marching through Clifton at 8 a.m.

UC fans decked out in red filed into Nippert Stadium to support the Bearcats.

You can follow along below:

Tweets by marshallkramsky