Live Blog: UC Bearcats take on Louisville Cardinals in Wasabi Fenway Bowl

BOSTON — The UC Bearcats are looking for one final win in 2022 during the Wasabi Fenway Bowl against the Louisville Cardinals.

The bowl game is renewing the two team's longstanding rivalry, the Battle for the Keg of Nails.

The two schools have not faced each other since 2013, when they both belonged in the American Athletic Conference. The bowl game marks the 54th meeting between the two programs, but the Bearcats lead the rivalry 30-22-1.

Despite that all-time record, the Cardinals have won the last two meetings.

The Bearcats will be coached by interim head coach Kerry Coombs after former-Louisville-coach-turned-newly-signed UC coach Scott Satterfield said he would coach neither team in the bowl game.

Bearcats score against the Louisville Cardinals, tying up the game, 7-7.

