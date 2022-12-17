Watch Now
Live Blog: UC Bearcats take on Louisville Cardinals in Wasabi Fenway Bowl

Orion Woodard, Randy Martinez, Kenbrell Thompkins
CORRECTS TO FOUR CONSECUTIVE WIN, NOT FIFTH - Cincinnati players Orion Woodard (84), Randy Martinez, center, and Kenbrell Thompkins celebrate with the Keg of Nails trophy in the closing seconds of their 25-16 win over Louisville in an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2011, in Cincinnati. Cincinnati has won four straight games in the rivalry that dates back to 1929. (AP Photo/Al Behrman)
Posted at 10:42 AM, Dec 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-17 11:56:46-05

BOSTON — The UC Bearcats are looking for one final win in 2022 during the Wasabi Fenway Bowl against the Louisville Cardinals.

The bowl game is renewing the two team's longstanding rivalry, the Battle for the Keg of Nails.

The two schools have not faced each other since 2013, when they both belonged in the American Athletic Conference. The bowl game marks the 54th meeting between the two programs, but the Bearcats lead the rivalry 30-22-1.

Despite that all-time record, the Cardinals have won the last two meetings.

The Bearcats will be coached by interim head coach Kerry Coombs after former-Louisville-coach-turned-newly-signed UC coach Scott Satterfield said he would coach neither team in the bowl game.

Bearcats score against the Louisville Cardinals, tying up the game, 7-7.

