Live Blog: UC Bearcats hoping to beat Tulane, guarantee AAC championship spot

CINCINNATI — It's the last game of regular season and the UC Bearcats are looking to clinch an All-American Conference spot.

The Bearcats (9-2) are going head-to-head with conference rivals Tulane (9-2) in Nippert Stadium.

A program record, the Bearcats are sitting at 32 consecutive home game wins. A win Friday would not only make that streak 33, but it would also secure that UC would both play in and host the AAC championship game Dec. 3.

Riding the high of a three-game winning streak as well, the Bearcats are facing their rivals without their season-starting quarterback. Ben Bryant exited last week's game against Temple after a foot injury, and before Friday's game it was announced he is out for the season.

Evan Prater — who was Desmond Ritter's backup — will be making his first start of the season Friday.

Kickoff between Tulane and UC is at noon in Nippert.

You can watch on WCPO 9, and follow along below:

