Indiana State defeats Cincinnati 85-81 to reach NIT semifinals

Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire
CINCINNATI, OH - JANUARY 12: Cincinnati Bearcats during the game against the Connecticut Huskies and the Cincinnati Bearcats on January 12th 2019, at Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati, OH.
Posted at 7:05 AM, Mar 27, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-27 07:05:25-04

The Indiana State Sycamores beat the Cincinnati Bearcats 85-81 on Tuesday night to advance to the National Invitation Tournament semifinals.

Indiana State's Robbie Avila scored 22 points, including a 3-pointer, with 58.1 seconds left.

Avila also had five rebounds and six assists for the Sycamores (31-6). Ryan Conwell scored 18 points and added six rebounds. Jayson Kent had 16 points and shot 5 of 5 from the field and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line.

Simas Lukosius led the Bearcats (22-15) in scoring, finishing with 26 points and two steals. Jizzle James added 21 points, five assists and two steals for Cincinnati. Dan Skillings Jr. also recorded 12 points and 12 rebounds.

Kent scored seven points in the first half and Indiana State went into halftime trailing 36-32. However, Avila scored 16 points in the second half and the Sycamores secured the win.

