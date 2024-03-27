Indiana State defeats Cincinnati 85-81 to reach NIT semifinals

The Indiana State Sycamores beat the Cincinnati Bearcats 85-81 on Tuesday night to advance to the National Invitation Tournament semifinals.

Indiana State's Robbie Avila scored 22 points, including a 3-pointer, with 58.1 seconds left.

Avila also had five rebounds and six assists for the Sycamores (31-6). Ryan Conwell scored 18 points and added six rebounds. Jayson Kent had 16 points and shot 5 of 5 from the field and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line.

Simas Lukosius led the Bearcats (22-15) in scoring, finishing with 26 points and two steals. Jizzle James added 21 points, five assists and two steals for Cincinnati. Dan Skillings Jr. also recorded 12 points and 12 rebounds.

Kent scored seven points in the first half and Indiana State went into halftime trailing 36-32. However, Avila scored 16 points in the second half and the Sycamores secured the win.

Read More:

Dennis, Bridges help No. 14 Baylor pull away from Cincy for 68-56 Big 12 tourney win

Skilling scores 17, leads Cincinnati in 92-56 rout of West Virginia in regular-season finale

UC alums Travis, Jason Kelce to bring 'New Heights' podcast to Nippert Stadium