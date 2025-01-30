'I feel like I am in a dream' | We share a Senegalese meal with UC center and Africa-native Aziz Bandaogo

CINCINNATI — In his second year at the University of Cincinnati, Aziz Bandaogo has become a centerpiece of the Bearcats frontcourt. The seven-footer is one of UC's key rim protectors, but his favorite part of the game is when he flushes home an alley-oop at home.

“I feel like I am in a dream for real. Every time I dunk or something like that I try to live in the moment,” Bandaogo said.

In order for Bandaogo to call Fifth Third Arena home, he endured a journey typical to the modern college basketball landscape. Before Cincinnati, Bandaogo started his collegiate career at Akron, then transferred to Utah Valley, before finally winning an appeal against the NCAA to play at his next and final step in Cincinnati.

“I feel like ever since I got here that was like the best thing that ever happened to me,” Bandaogo said.

Bandaogo has made a home for himself in Cincinnati, but his forever home is where he grew up: Senegal. When Bandaogo is homesick, he goes to the Senegalese restaurant, Darou Salam in Northside. We joined him for a meal.

“Every time I come around here I make sure to get a lot of things to remind me from home,” Bandaogo said.

Over a generous serving of lamb mafe and chicken yasso (one of Bandaogo’s favorite dishes), Bandaogo emphasized the importance of food in his culture.

“After 2 pm everybody just eats rice and it just like it’s nice and I really love it I really miss those times too… You cannot just eat by yourself, you just got to call people like your family,” Bandaogo said.

Before coming to the United States for college, Bandaogo was a member of the NBA Africa program.

”It was really fun to compete with people from Africa around. That’s where I learned to speak English comfortably,” Bandaogo said.

Bandaogo speaks four languages: Wolof, Serer, French and English. While at Darou Salam, Bandaogo speaks in Wolof to the employees of the restaurant and quicker than an outlet pass is making jokes in English. However, sometimes speaking four languages can be a bit confusing, occasionally inserting different languages into conversations.

“Sometimes I do (accidentally switch languages). If I talk in Wolof right now, it just gets me going. I sometimes speak Wolof and French and I’m like 'damn,'” Bandaogo said.

Understanding multiple languages has become a huge asset to the Bearcats. Cincinnati's freshman big man Halvine Dzellat is from France and does not speak English. Bandaogo has taken it upon himself to act as a translator for Dzellat during practice and off the court.

“I know how he feels. It can be hard sometimes. I brought Halvene here too… I am trying to make sure he adapts to go through this journey in college,” Bandaogo said.

As far as on the court, Bandaogo makes sure to talk trash in English. He wants the opponents to know what he is saying.

He might have been born and raised in Senegal, but he said Cincinnati feels like a second home.

“I feel like I am from here because people really show so much love to everybody,” Bandaogo said.

People, food, and a house to protect can make anywhere feel like home.

