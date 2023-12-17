Holmes, Elvis power Dayton to 82-68 victory over Cincinnati

CINCINNATI (AP) — DaRon Holmes II had 28 points, Kobe Elvis scored 27 and Dayton cruised to an 82-68 victory over Cincinnati on Saturday.

Holmes made 10 of 17 shots with three 3-pointers for the Flyers (8-2), who have won five in a row. He added seven rebounds and blocked five shots to extend his school record to 171 in his career. Elvis made 6 of 11 shots with a 3-pointer and all 14 of his free throws. He added five rebounds and three assists. Koby Brea scored 12 off the bench on 4-for-5 shooting from beyond the arc.

Holmes had 12 points and Elvis scored 10 to help the Flyers take a 35-29 lead into halftime. The Bearcats (8-2), who have lost two of their last three games after a 7-0 start, shot 37% from the floor and made only 3 of 15 from 3-point range before intermission.

Nate Santos had a three-point play after making two free throws to give Dayton its first double-digit lead at 53-39 with 13:48 left to play in the second half. The Flyers maintained at least a three-possession lead from there.

Simos Lukosius hit three 3-pointers and scored 14 off the bench to pace Cincinnati. Day Day Thomas had 12 points. Aziz Bandaogo, who had 16 double-doubles as a junior last season, picked up his first one this season with 10 points and 11 rebounds.

This was the 92nd meeting between the schools but the first since 2010 — a 68-34 victory by the Bearcats in Cincinnati. The Bearcats have played only two schools more often. Miami (Ohio) at 149 leads, followed by an even 100 against Louisville. It was the Flyers' fourth victory in the last 19 matchups in the series.

Cincinnati will host Merrimack on Tuesday. Dayton returns home to play Oakland on Wednesday.