Former UC guard Rayvon Griffith announces commitment to Kent State

CINCINNATI — Former University of Cincinnati redshirt sophomore guard Rayvon Griffith announced late Friday night he has committed to Kent State.

Griffith, a former Taft High School star, announced April 7 that he entered the NCAA transfer portal.

Griffith made the announcement on Instagram and included a photo of himself with Golden Flashes coach Rob Senderoff.

Oklahoma State, Rhode Island, Dayton, Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) and Kent State were among the schools with interest in Griffith, according to EZ Sports Group Collegiate Director Trey Dees.

Griffith, a 6-foot-6 guard, completed his redshirt freshman year this past season with the Bearcats. He played in 19 games, scoring a season-high eight points in the season opener and finale. He played a career-high 16 minutes in a win over DePaul. He averaged 2.2 points overall in the 2024-25 season.

Rated Ohio’s No. 1 player in the 2023 class by 247 Sports in May 2022, Griffith verbally committed to the Bearcats that spring after also reportedly considering Alabama, Ohio State, Kansas and UCLA among his finalists.

A four-star recruit, Griffith helped Taft to the Division III state championship in March 2022. Griffith played his senior season at Arizona Compass Prep School in Chandler, Ariz., before joining the Bearcats his freshman season of college.

The NCAA college men's basketball transfer portal window opened March 24 and concluded April 22.