Several college basketball programs interested in former Taft star Rayvon Griffith

CINCINNATI — University of Cincinnati redshirt sophomore guard Rayvon Griffith, who announced Monday his entrance into the NCAA transfer portal, is receiving interest from a number of college basketball programs.

Oklahoma State, Rhode Island, Dayton, Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) and Kent State are showing interest in Griffith, according to EZ Sports Group Collegiate Director Trey Dees.

Griffith, a former Taft High School star, announced his decision to enter the transfer portal on social media with the option of returning to UC.

“I want to take time to thank all of the coaches and I also want to thank all of my teammates,” Griffith wrote in an Instagram post. “These past two years have been a movie. Cincinnati will always be home and will always have a special place in my heart.”

Griffith, a 6-foot-6 guard, completed his redshirt freshman year this past season with the Bearcats. He played in 19 games, scoring a season-high eight points in the season opener and finale. He played a career-high 16 minutes in a win over DePaul. He averaged 2.2 points overall in the 2024-25 season.

Griffith became the second UC men’s basketball player to enter the transfer portal Monday. Guards Dan Skillings Jr. and Josh Reed also reportedly entered the transfer portal.

Rated Ohio’s No. 1 player in the 2023 class by 247 Sports in May 2022, Griffith verbally committed to the Bearcats that spring after also reportedly considering Alabama, Ohio State, Kansas and UCLA among his finalists.

A four-star recruit, Griffith helped Taft to the Division III state championship in March 2022. Griffith played his senior season at Arizona Compass Prep School in Chandler, Ariz., before joining the Bearcats his freshman season of college.

The NCAA college men's basketball transfer portal window opened March 24 and concludes April 22.